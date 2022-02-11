PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PPL stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

