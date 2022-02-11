Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.75 and last traded at $78.75. 807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

