Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.90

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.90 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.85). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.91), with a volume of 101,325 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.69. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.
Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)
