Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,807 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 224,314 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

