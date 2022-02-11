Profund Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.