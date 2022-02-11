Profund Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.64.

Shares of TWLO opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.17. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.61 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

