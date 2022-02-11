Profund Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.25 and a 200-day moving average of $238.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.