Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,560 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 2,839,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 474.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 1,018,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after buying an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,825,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $36.91 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

