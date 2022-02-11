Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.