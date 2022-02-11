ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $38.08

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.08, but opened at $36.74. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 388,505 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

