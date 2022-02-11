ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $38.08

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.08, but opened at $36.74. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 388,505 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

