Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $27.45 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

