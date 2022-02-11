Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $53.50

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $56.11. Proto Labs shares last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 4,736 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter.
Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.