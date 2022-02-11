Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $53.50

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $56.11. Proto Labs shares last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 4,736 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

