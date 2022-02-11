PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of PS Business Parks worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 243.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 141,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3,492.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after acquiring an additional 101,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $161.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.96 and a twelve month high of $189.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

