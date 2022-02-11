PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading Down 0.9%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.31. 7,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)
