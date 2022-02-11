PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading Down 0.9%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.31. 7,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

