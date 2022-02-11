Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $359.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $226.54 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.