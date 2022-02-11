Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $25,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 158.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,659 shares of company stock worth $3,121,514. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.