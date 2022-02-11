Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 604,265 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 238.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,265 shares during the quarter. Seer accounts for 0.9% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 1.40% of Seer worth $29,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $1,655,517. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,610. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.15.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

