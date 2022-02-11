Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Alpha Teknova were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $17,204,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 145,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,933,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $4,847,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

NASDAQ TKNO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.