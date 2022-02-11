Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $3 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. 401,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

