Pura Vida Investments LLC Trims Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 94.9% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Frontier Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Acquisition by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

