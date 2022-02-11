Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. Approximately 36,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.73.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile (CVE:RUF.UN)
See Also
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.