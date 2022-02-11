Putnam Investments LLC Has $105.19 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $105,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $9,213,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $442.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

