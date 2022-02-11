Putnam Investments LLC Has $135.56 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Linde worth $135,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

NYSE LIN opened at $308.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

