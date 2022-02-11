Putnam Investments LLC Has $242.67 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Capital One Financial worth $242,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

COF opened at $157.51 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

