Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,929 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $70,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NYSE MKC opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

