Putnam Investments LLC Sells 12,310 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $53,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

