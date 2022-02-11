PZ Cussons Plc (PZC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.67 on April 7th

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 204.36 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £876.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.57. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($27,180.53).

PZC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Wednesday.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.