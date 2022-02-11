Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Avient Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Avient has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after acquiring an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Avient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

