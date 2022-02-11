Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Issued By KeyCorp

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,412,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

