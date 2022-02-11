Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Issued By KeyCorp

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,412,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.