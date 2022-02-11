Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cars.com Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cars.com in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cars.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

