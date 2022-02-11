Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

NYSE EMN opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.