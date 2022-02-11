Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.