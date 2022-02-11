Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for NOV Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOV. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in NOV by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NOV by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NOV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NOV by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

