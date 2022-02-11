Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut by Oppenheimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 152.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,343 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 147.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 139,725 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

