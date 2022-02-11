Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $195.64 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average is $192.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

