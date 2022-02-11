Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$184.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$140.50 and a 1 year high of C$187.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$165.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

