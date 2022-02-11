Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Raised by Piper Sandler

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of onsemi in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

ON opened at $63.42 on Thursday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in onsemi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

