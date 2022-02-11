Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Decreased by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 127,453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 60.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $22,118,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

