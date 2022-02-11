Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

