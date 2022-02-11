Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vail Resorts, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.08). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

MTN opened at $278.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $263.23 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.48. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

