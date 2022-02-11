Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 1,378.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 671,251 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

