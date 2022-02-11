Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WMG opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

