Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

BECN stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after buying an additional 1,769,848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

