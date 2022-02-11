Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Lifted by Analyst

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.71 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 171,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

