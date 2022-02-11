Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

