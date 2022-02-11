Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Decreased by Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $688.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

