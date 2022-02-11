Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $124.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.
In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 95,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.