Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

