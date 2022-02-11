Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aramark Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aramark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

