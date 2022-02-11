Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Energizer in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

ENR opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Energizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

